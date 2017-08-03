Did This ‘Real Housewives’ Star Jump the Broom With Her Very Own Prison Bae?

It appears as Kenya Moore isn't the only member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast to tie the knot in private. According to Straight From the A, one of the remaining main cast members has done the same, and her alleged new hubby is actually currently behind bars.

The "Housewife" who reportedly has a new prison hubby is Sheree Whitfield.

The site reports that Whitfield has been seeing locked up bae Tyrone Gilliams for years. Prior to him being currently incarcerated for fraud, the reality star has reportedly held him down for quite some time. In fact, they've reportedly taken the next step in their relationship by tying the knot behind bars. Baller Alert even released some photos the pair took together during Whitfield's visit to the prison. Take a look, below:

Gilliams and Sheree, prior to their reported romance, allegedly share some not so great history as he was allegedly the "producer" who reportedly scammed her and Nene out of appearance fees, which eventually led to their epic fight on the show. Back in 2016, she was asked during an appearance of Watch What Happens Live if they were engaged. She pointed out at the time that they were not and were strictly friends. Get more RHOA news with BET Breaks, above.

