Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Custody Battle Reveals Something Very Surprising About Their Relationship

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are reportedly set to settle their custody case pretty soon and, during the course of the proceedings, something unexpected was revealed about their former relationship: the model makes more than the reality star.

According to TMZ, the exes are concluding negotiations on the custody agreement for their daughter Dream, and it was during this process that Chyna's income was disclosed.

The site reports that neither of them has requested child support from the other just yet, but if one of them was to do so, it would likely be Rob.

Aside from the reason being that he earns less than Chyna, this would also be the case as Dream is in his physical presence more than she is in her mother's.

On the money front, while Chyna makes major bank from appearances and hosting gigs, Rob reportedly makes very little on his own outside of his family's hit reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

For now, the former couple is allegedly close to reaching a settlement.

Get more Chyna and Rob news with BET Breaks, above.