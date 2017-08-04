50 Cent Moves His Rivalry With ‘Empire’ to Another Huge Series

There are a slew of hit series taking over television this summer. While some of you may be fans of a few of them, 50 Cent is keeping the love domestic as he's making it clear that Power is the only show he's backing — and he's shading another monster series in the process.

The rapper, who also stars in and executive produces Power, which airs on Starz, recently took to Instagram to declare that his show is better than the HBO series Game of Thrones.

"I expect my ideas to work, I'm not sure if people are ready for how I'm gonna change things," he wrote on Instagram. "Power is behind only Game of Thrones but if I told you how much more was spent on game of thrones you would faint. POWER IS ALREADY #1."

Take a look at the post below: