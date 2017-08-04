Deion Sanders’ Son Throws Him Epic Shade in Instagram Post About Custody

A few years ago, Deion Sanders 's divorce from Pilar Sanders made major headlines for being one of the ugliest celebrity splits we've ever seen. The couple split after fourteen years of marriage and if disputes over money, allegations of cheating and child abuse wasn't bad enough, their custody battle over their three kids was even worse. Pilar lost custody of her three kids for undisclosed reasons. Now, the couple's eldest son, Shilo Sanders , is back in the news with an update about the family's custody situation — and hints at the deep dysfunction between him and his dad.

Shilo, 17, posted to Instagram to say that his mom has finally been granted full custody of him — which is a good thing. "After what seems like forever, I'm finally officially back full time with my mom! My mom having full custody of me is all I have wanted for years," he writes. "Thank you to the court system for finally seeing the truth, and putting me in a healthy loving environment."



Sounds like things were no bueno at Deion's house these past few years. In 2015, Pilar was ordered to pay Deion $1 million over defamatory claims he "kicked" and "choked" one of this sons (it's not clear which son).



Indeed, Shilo appears to have been acting out as a result of the divorce drama. Last year, he was sued for allegedly beating a school employee to the point of needing spinal surgery for taking away his cellphone.