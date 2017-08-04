It’s Lit! Here’s Your First Look at Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series

It’s Lit! Here’s Your First Look at Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series

It all comes to Netflix on Thanksgiving.

Published 6 hours ago

Spike Lee is giving fans an exclusive first look at his highly anticipated Netflix series, She's Gotta Have It, and it's seriously getting folks excited for what's to come.

The series, which is a contemporary revamp on Lee's classic 1986 debut film of the same name, will consist of 10 episodes and will follow Nola Darling, a Brooklyn-based artist in her 20s, as she tries to balance three lovers, her career and friends.

In collaboration with his wife, Tonya, Lee directed and executive produced the entire first season of the series.

He recently posted a few images from the show on Instagram. Take a look, below:

Swipe Left For Your First Look At Nola Darling In Netflix's SHE'S GOTTA HAVE IT, Coming This Thanksgiving.

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on

Excited yet?

Get more news on Spike Lee with BET Breaks, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs