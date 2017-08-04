It’s Lit! Here’s Your First Look at Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series

Spike Lee is giving fans an exclusive first look at his highly anticipated Netflix series, She's Gotta Have It , and it's seriously getting folks excited for what's to come.

The series, which is a contemporary revamp on Lee's classic 1986 debut film of the same name, will consist of 10 episodes and will follow Nola Darling, a Brooklyn-based artist in her 20s, as she tries to balance three lovers, her career and friends.

In collaboration with his wife, Tonya, Lee directed and executive produced the entire first season of the series.

He recently posted a few images from the show on Instagram. Take a look, below: