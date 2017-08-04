Steve Harvey Gets Defensive Over Miss Universe and That Employee Letter

Steve Harvey has been in the hot seat too many times over the past year to count. From his visit to Trump after the election to his totally ill-advised joke about the Flint water crisis, the comedian and TV personality has certainly rubbed plenty of people the wrong way. Now, with a little time to reflect, Harvey finally addressed two of his more hilarious controversies during a discussion with press at the Television Critics Association event.

First, that infamous email he sent to his staffers with outrageous demands, like no stopping him in the hallway or hanging outside his dressing room, which leaked earlier this year: “I learned two things from that email,” he said. “I can’t write and I should never write.”

“The email was out there and it wasn’t a big deal to me at all… I’m not a mean-spirited guy — I’m a very congenial guy to people who know me. I thought it was cute. You all didn’t," he continued.

Then, his epic Miss Universe flub, when he accidentally named the wrong contestant to the crown thanks to a confusing format on the results card: "I took a bullet for a lot of people, and I'm a bright guy," Harvey says. "I can read and I can hear. I read and I did what I was told to do."

He goes on to say he believes others were responsible for the flub, but he took the heat: "My stupid behind said, 'No, I'm gonna fix it tonight.' And I took my dumb behind out there and, boy, if I would have known that I threw myself off of the cliff like that, I probably would have let them fix it in the paper, but I wasn't raised that way," he said. "So I went out there. I just took it."

He continued, "Nobody since has come to the rescue to say that, 'Well, I wrote the wrong thing. I said it and I told it to him.'"



But, he says, there's a silver lining to everything: "Here's the funny part: On my vision board I was asking God to help my global brand and persona. After that happened, I was the most famous person on planet earth for 48 hours."

