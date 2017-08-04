You Won't Believe Who Landed a Role on 'How to Get Away With Murder'

The cast of How to Get Away With Murder is getting an addition that may be more organic than ever before as he holds a special place in the drama's leading woman's heart.

According to TV Line , Julius Tennon , Viola Davis 's real-life husband, will be joining the show as a guest star.

The site reports that while details on his role remain scarce for the time being, it is known that he is set to appear in the upcoming fourth season of the ABC smash hit.

Tennon is no stranger to major, successful TV shows as his credits include roles on The Closer, Rizzoli & Isles and Criminal Minds.

The fourth season of How to Get Away With Murder premieres on Thursday, September 28.

See how Davis recently made history with BET Breaks, above.