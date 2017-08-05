Donnell Rawlings Is a Wanted Man After Allegedly Punching Dave Chappelle Fan

Comedian Donnell Rawlings allegedly punched a Dave Chappelle fan in the face after the comedian refused to take a photo with him. Things reportedly got so out of hand that the police are now involved.

According to TMZ, the fan in question, 20-year-old Thurston Greer, alleges that Rawlings punched him in the face with a closed fist at 2:30 a.m. on Friday outside of a New York City hotel. He said he is experiencing pain, swelling and has scratches on his arms.

Greer told the publication that he saw Chappelle while he was walking out of the hotel's bathroom and proceeded to ask for a picture. After the comic declided, Greer claimed he exited the building and began recording a Facebook Live video to explain to his friends what happened. From there, things took a turn for the worse.

Chappelle, Rawlings and a security guard reportedly saw him once they walked out of the hotel doors and thought he was still trying to get a picture. The fan claimed that Rawlings and the security guard then attacked him in an attempt to take his phone, resulting in him getting a fist to the face.

While Chappelle is not mentioned in the police report, Rawlings is and is wanted for questioning by the cops. Greer is already considering his legal options and has consulted an attorney.

TMZ reports that a source close to Rawlings said that Greer was "extremely intrusive, trying to take pics of them while they were in the bathroom." He also denied the allegations that he punching him in the face, saying he swung but missed.

