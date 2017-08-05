'Get Out' Just Earned Another Major Feat

2017 has, thus far, delivered a slew of major box office smashes but none of them matched up in earnings to the Jordan Peele blockbuster phenomenon Get Out , as it has earned the title of most profitable movie of the year.

According to The Wrap, the horror-thriller raked in a whopping $217 million in profits and a 630 percent return on invenstment.

This only serves as the cherry on top of a sundae of major accomplishments since the film's release as it's earned several other accolades including a 99 percent fresh rating on Rotton Tomatoes and the highest-grossing original screenplay debut, a title that was previously held by The Blair Witch Project.

The film ultimately grossed $252 million worldwide. Costing just $4.5 million to make, and an estimated $30 million marketing budget, it ended up making a $217 million profit, in the end, seeing the film's creator, Jordan Peele, yielding a major profit for his work.

Once again, congratulations to all involved in what is undoubtedly now an iconic staple in movie history.

See how Get Out performed at the box office with BET Breaks, above.