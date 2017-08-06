Watch Tami Roman's Boyfriend Pop Off on Men Who Disrespect Her and 'Basketball Wives'

Over-the-weekend, Reggie Youngblood , who starts on Basketball Wives along with Tami, decided to post a video on social media that addresses men who’ve criticized his boo.

“To you dudes that feel like you got some disrespectful s**t to say ’bout my lady, man; Hit me up, I’m in Houston,” he began saying in the clip. “If you from Houston we can meet up. We can discuss it, bro. Discuss that sh*t with me.”

That wasn’t all. Reggie asked why men gossip about women, kind of akin to how Dame Dash did on The Breakfast Club a while back.

“Share your thoughts with me man. What kind of n***a wanna bash a female, anyway? What kinda n***a watch Basketball Wives anyways? I’m in the s**t and don’t even watch it,” he concluded. “All I’m saying is be respectful man. Just be respectful. That’s it. Please.” It's unclear as to what specifically made him go off. Even Tami says she's unsure but is definitely here for his message.

Does Reggie Youngblood have a point? See the full clip below and let us know what you think in the comments section.