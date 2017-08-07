Procter & Gamble Responds to Racist Backlash Against 'My Black Is Beautiful' Ad Campaign

Procter & Gamble is not here for the hurt feelings of conservatives. Last week, the company starting getting heat from folks complaining their ad campaign “The Talk," via the company’s My Black Is Beautiful initiative, was racist against white people. Discussing the realities of race that Black Americans experience on a daily basis is considered racist? Even mentioning race is the new racism!

P&G is standing by the ad. Damon Jones, P&G’s director of global company communications, beautifully told EURweb.com, “When we launched this video a few weeks ago, the first couple of weeks all we were hearing were very positive messages. People were like, ‘Thank you for speaking my truth.’ But, it has been a past interesting couple of days where we’ve seen a few people position the ad quite differently and stoke some fires, which frankly I think are beyond the ad itself. It’s been brought into the political realm but that’s the world we live in.”



Well said! Trolls we'll have to keep on crying.

