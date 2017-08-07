Rob Kardashian’s Reported Reaction to Blac Chyna’s Rap Career Is Savage

Reports surfaced last week that Blac Chyna is making a career switch and is venturing into the music industry as an artist. Now, it seems as the news has made its way to Chyna's ex-fiancé, Rob Kardashian , and his alleged reaction is pretty direct.

According to Blasting News, Rob does not think Chyna has any musical talent, especially when it comes to rapping, and thinks "she will be embarrassing herself" if she seriously pursues this as a career.

He even made an alleged comparison to Kevin Federline, who notoriously had one of the most struggly ventures into music, saying she would be even worse off than he was.

This all comes after the exes had the most dramatic past few months of their lives with Chyna filing a restraining order against Rob after he leaked nude photos of her while exposing her for allegedly cheating on him. The two are currently in the middle of a custody battle over their daughter, Dream. Though, given Chyna has gone out of her way to insist those around her put some respek on Rob's name, he might consider extending her the same courtesy.

