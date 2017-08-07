Huge News for 'Scandal' Fans!

Scandal may be coming to an end, but if you're not ready to say goodbye to Olivia Pope just yet, you can dry your tears. Turns out the real-life Washington, D.C., fixer who is the show's inspiration, Judy Smith , has a new project in the works already.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the crisis communications specialist, who also serves as co-executive producer of the monster ABC drama, just landed a new mystery TV movie called The Adjuster.



The Adjuster will be loosely based on her real-life experiences as a crisis communications specialist and her professional work in the business.

The synopsis states that the film will be based on "a burned-out ex-district attorney and single mom, Sydney Polk, who moves with her two teenage sons to a small town seeking a simpler life." The real meat of the story comes when everyday people call in to her weekly podcast, Problem Solved, to share their personal problems with her, and as her own world unravels, she tries to fix her listeners' lives.

The movie will air on the Hallmark channel, and the team is more than excited to welcome her on board for the new venture.

"Judy Smith is a brilliant visionary whose historic work has become legendary," raved Michelle Vicary, an executive vice president Crown Media Family Networks. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the Hallmark family and we expect our viewers to be swept away by her unique, smart storytelling that people will rave about!"

Get the latest on Scandal's final season with BET Breaks, above.