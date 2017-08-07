Usher's Accuser Breaks Her Silence and Spills Details on Herpes Allegations

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
The actress is legitimately confused.
Usher has been in a media firestorm ever since reports surfaced that he allegedly exposed several of his sexual partners to herpes. According to reports, two women and one man are planning to sue the R&B icon for putting them at risk of catching the STI, and now the first among them has come forward to reveal her identity and make a statement.
Quantisia Sharpton just spoke out for the first time at a press conference with lawyer Lisa Bloom at her side and had a lot to say about her relationship with Ursh.
Quantisia said she met Usher at one of his concerts on her 19th birthday. She did have unprotected sex with the R&B singer. According to Quantisia, he did not reveal he had herpes. It is illegal in many states across the country to not tell a partner if you have an STI (sexually transmitted infection).
Quantisia said, while she does not have herpes, she feels violated. Watch a clip of the press conference below:
Usher has yet to speak out.
Recap the drama with BET Breaks, above.
(Photo: TMZ via Youtube)
The actress is legitimately confused.
COMMENTS