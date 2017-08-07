Usher's Accuser Breaks Her Silence and Spills Details on Herpes Allegations

Usher has been in a media firestorm ever since reports surfaced that he allegedly exposed several of his sexual partners to herpes. According to reports, two women and one man are planning to sue the R&B icon for putting them at risk of catching the STI, and now the first among them has come forward to reveal her identity and make a statement.



Quantisia Sharpton just spoke out for the first time at a press conference with lawyer Lisa Bloom at her side and had a lot to say about her relationship with Ursh.