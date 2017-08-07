Usher's Accuser Breaks Her Silence and Spills Details on Herpes Allegations

Usher's Accuser Breaks Her Silence and Spills Details on Herpes Allegations

Quantisia Sharpton has a lot to say about her relationship with the R&B star.

Published 4 hours ago

Usher has been in a media firestorm ever since reports surfaced that he allegedly exposed several of his sexual partners to herpes. According to reports, two women and one man are planning to sue the R&B icon for putting them at risk of catching the STI, and now the first among them has come forward to reveal her identity and make a statement. 

Quantisia Sharpton just spoke out for the first time at a press conference with lawyer Lisa Bloom at her side and had a lot to say about her relationship with Ursh.

Quantisia said she met Usher at one of his concerts on her 19th birthday. She did have unprotected sex with the R&B singer. According to Quantisia, he did not reveal he had herpes. It is illegal in many states across the country to not tell a partner if you have an STI (sexually transmitted infection).

Quantisia said, while she does not have herpes, she feels violated. Watch a clip of the press conference below:

Usher has yet to speak out. 

Recap the drama with BET Breaks, above.

Written by Renee Samuel

(Photo: TMZ via Youtube)

