Writer Thinks These Black Actors Are the Same Person

Journalism is an important gig. We don't want to live in a world with fake news, right? Well, a journalist covering the TCA (Television Critics Association) press conference for the upcoming ABC series Ten Days in the Valley couldn't even tell two Black actors apart.

On a panel for the new ABC limited series Ten Days in the Valley, the handsome Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje was asked a question and the reporter called him Malcolm-Jamal Warner. You know, because they are so twinses.



Like the class act Adewale is, he reportedly responded with: “What’s great about your question is that there are a few of us in this show.” It's not clear what the original question was, but we're willing to guess it was Cosby Show related. Akinnuoye-Agbaje and Warner are both on Ten Days in the Valley, but the Cosby alum did not attend TCA.



Jason Lynch, one of TCA's organizers, quickly tweeted this: