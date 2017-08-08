Amber Rose Is Being Sued by Wiz Khalifa's Mother

The model is reportedly in some deep legal trouble after being sued by her ex-mother-in-law over a phone call she reportedly made where she verbally disrespected her.

According to the Washington County Observer-Reporter , the woman in question who filed the defamation lawsuit against Rose is Wiz Khalifa 's mother, Katie Wimbush-Polk .

The lawsuit stems from a phone call that, based on Wimbush-Polk's attorney's account, "impute(d) criminality, which is incompatible with her status as a grandmother and her status as a volunteer mentoring at-risk youth."

This all dates back to June 19, when Rose — real name Amber Levonchuck — allegedly called a phone that, without any prior knowledge to her, was, at the time, in the possession of Wimbush-Polk's friend and ex-employee, Danesa Letic. Things reportedly took a wrong turn as Letic's five-year-old niece answered the phone, hearing Rose prematurely ranting without knowing she was on the other end.

Though the child turned the phone over to Letic, who made Rose aware that she was the one on the line, the expletive-laced rant allegedly persisted, with Rose claiming that Wimbush-Polk had allowed her child, Dorien, who passed away in February due to complications from lymphoma, to die and was not equipped to see Sebastian, her child with Wimbush-Polk's son, Wiz Khalifa.

Their strained relationship reportedly reached new heights when Wimbush-Polk reported Rose to California Child Welfare Services, which led to her receiving a visit from the agency on June 19, which was the same day as the infamously reported phone call.

According to Wimbush-Polk, she did not place a phone call to the agency at or around that time.

She is asking for upwards of $50,000 for legal costs, interest and several other damages in her new suit.

The model hass yet to respond to the lawsuit.

