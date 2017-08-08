How Did Charlamagne Get 'Rolling Stone' to Apologize to Him Over Transphobia Scandal?

Oh, the irony! The team at The Breakfast Club have faced a few accusations of spreading misinformation and some celebs, like Gilbert Arenas , have even threatened lawsuits. Now that the tables have turned, it doesn't feel so good — especially for Charlamagne tha God .

Last month, Janet Mock appeared on The Breakfast Club for an awkward interview. The trans activist and author tried to keep the conversation elevated, but she dealt with questions about her genitalia and breasts, solely because she is trans. Days later, Lil Duval appeared on the show and made some transphobic jokes, saying he would kill a trans woman if he had sex with her and found out after that she was trans. Through some laughter, Char said that was a hate crime, but joined in on the hateful jokes by adding trans women should be locked up if they don't reveal their identity.

This did not go over well with trans community and their allies. He was protested at Politicon and many called for a boycott of the show. In covering the content, RollingStone.com published an article with the headline: "Janet Mock on Charlamagne tha God's Transphobic Comments," referring to a response piece Mock wrote for Allure.com.

Charlamagne reportedly sent a legal letter to RollingStone.com and threatened to sue. The site changed the headline to "Janet Mock Speaks Out Following Charlamagne tha God's Controversial Morning Show," but he wasn't happy. RollingStone.com issued a full apology, which you can read here.



On August 3, The Breakfast Club released a statement saying, in part, "The Breakfast Club will continue to do what it always does and that provides a platform for the voiceless."



Is talking about a trans woman's body parts and saying they should go to jail for not revealing her gender identity really a platform for the voiceless? Well, hopefully everyone has learned a lesson. The trans community deserves respect and they should not be fodder for bad comedy or morning show banter.



