Issa Fling? Halle Berry Is Reportedly Crushing on a Much Younger Hip-Hop Producer

We are all rooting for Halle Berry to find love. She has been candid about her complicated love life, from David Justice to Eric Benet to Gabriel Aubry to Olivier Martinez . And who can't relate? Landing a life partner is a hard grind for anyone and being under the constant microscope of paparazzi doesn't make easier. Well, if recent reports are true, the Oscar winner might be booed up with a younger man.

According to RadarOnline.com , Halle is crusing on British hip-hop producer Alex Da Kid (real name Alexander Grant). Who is he? See below:

According to his Instagram, the 35-year-old has produced for Eminem, Dr. Dre and Rihanna.



On July 22, Halle was reportedly spotted at Il Cielo in Beverly Hills snuggled up with Alex for hours. “She’s smitten with him,” an insider told RadarOnline.com. “But friends know Halle makes such poor choices in men! He’s the quintessential bad boy. She’s bound to get hurt — again!” Not sure who this "insider" is, but Alex doesn't seem like the "quintessential bad boy." He attended the University of West London and has a master's degree in audio technology. He has been producing music for nearly 10 years and, in 2013 and 2014, he was chosen by Billboard for their "Top 40 Under 40." This "insider" might need to STFU. Do you, Halle!

