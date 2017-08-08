Is Cardi B the Reason Why Joseline Won't Let Stevie J See His Daughter?

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
The actress is legitimately confused.
Cardi B gave the deuces to Love & Hip Hop, but her name is still being thrown into the mix. Now she is being blamed for Joseline not letting Stevie J see his newborn daughter.
In the video below, a wet Stevie J. says because Cardi B is "winning," Joseline won't let him see the baby. Is there a feud between Joseline and Cardi? This doesn't make much sense, and we highly doubt Cardi is even spending a millisecond of her day thinking about these two.
See the video below.
Sounds like Stevie J. isn't telling the full story here. Maybe the reason why Joseline isn't letting Stevie see his child is because she is dealing with a 45-year-old man who makes social media videos while he is dripping wet. Nice pecs, though.
In other news, check out Yung Joc in Plates & Poles, above.
(Photos from left to right: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Prince Williams/WireImage)
The actress is legitimately confused.
COMMENTS