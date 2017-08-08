Is Cardi B the Reason Why Joseline Won't Let Stevie J See His Daughter?

More drama.

Published 26 minutes ago

Cardi B gave the deuces to Love & Hip Hop, but her name is still being thrown into the mix. Now she is being blamed for Joseline not letting Stevie J see his newborn daughter.  

In the video below, a wet Stevie J. says because Cardi B is "winning," Joseline won't let him see the baby. Is there a feud between Joseline and Cardi? This doesn't make much sense, and we highly doubt Cardi is even spending a millisecond of her day thinking about these two.

See the video below.

#steviej says #joselinehernandez won't let him see the baby because #cardib is hot

Sounds like Stevie J. isn't telling the full story here. Maybe the reason why Joseline isn't letting Stevie see his child is because she is dealing with a 45-year-old man who makes social media videos while he is dripping wet. Nice pecs, though. 

In other news, check out Yung Joc in Plates & Poles, above.

Written by Renee Samuel

(Photos from left to right: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic, Prince Williams/WireImage)

