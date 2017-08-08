Guess Which Black Hollywood Icon Could Play Beyoncé's Mother-in-law in ‘The Lion King’ Remake

It's been rumored that Beyoncé is set to be the voice of Nala in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Lion King, and as the days go by, more confirmation of who else will be joining the cast is being revealed. The latest news to hit is the legendary voice behind Simba's mother and Nala's mother-in-law, Sarabi.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alfre Woodard is set to voice Sarabi in the highly anticipated remake.

(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)















Woodard has had an impressive year thus far. She recently starred in Marvel's Luke Cage and the Netflix film Burning Sands. She also has two films set for future release: Saint Judy and Juanita. Also confirmed for The Lion King cast are James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba and several other A-listers including Billy Eichner, John Oliver and Seth Rogen. Chiwetel Ejiofor is currently in final negotiations to play the role of Scar. The movie is currently being filmed in Los Angeles with Jon Favreau at the helm as its director. Get more Beyoncé news with BET Breaks, above.

Written by Moriba Cummings