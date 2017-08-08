Tamar Braxton Sympathizes With Usher's Accuser Wanting a 'Coochie Refund'

Yesterday, Quantasia Sharpton came forward as one of the women who was allegedly exposed to herpes by Usher . Well, the internet has not been kind to her. The drag session has been absolutely epic and even celebs are weighing in.

One of the best responses came from Tamar Braxton , who is definitely a master at shade. In yesterday's press conference, Quantasia said she met Usher at one of his concerts two years ago. (She was celebrating her 19th birthday.) She claims the Grammy winner called her backstage and they were soon back at her hotel, getting busy with no condoms. So, Ms. Braxton has a sincere question: does Quantasia want a coochie refund? See below:

We are all about the #CoochieRefund. But we need to expand this idea a bit more: #BootyRefund, #PenisRefund, #OralRefund. Hell, this could be a whole movement. How many times have you given up your goods and knew the service was unsatisfactory? (A few of Rob Kardashian's exes might agree.) Shout out to Tamar for starting the revolution.

For more on Usher's herpes drama, check out the video above.