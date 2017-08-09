Amber Rose Has an Epic Response to the Lawsuit From Wiz Khalifa's Mother

Yesterday, it was reported that Wiz Khalifa 's mother filed a lawsuit against Amber Rose . Allegedly, this all started from a nasty phone call and now Muva is clapping right back. And we all know Ms. Rose don't play when it comes to clapbacks.

According to the Washington County Observer-Reporter, Wiz's mama Katie Wimbush-Polk filed a defamation lawsuit against Rose because of a phone call that "impute(d) criminality, which is incompatible with her status as a grandmother and her status as a volunteer mentoring at-risk youth."

Allegedly, on June 19, Rose called a phone that was, at the time, in the possession of Wimbush-Polk's friend and ex-employee, Danesa Letic. Things took a nasty turn when Letic's five-year-old niece answered the phone and Rose was allegedly ranting, not knowing a child was on the line. The child gave the phone to Letic, who told Rose she was speaking to a child. The intense rant continued.



In the rant, Rose allegedly claimed Wiz's mother allowed her child, Dorien, who passed away in February due to complications from lymphoma, to die. Therefore, she could not see Sebastian, her son with Wiz. These accusations are the reason why Katie filed the lawsuit against her former daughter-in-law.

Katie allegedly reported Rose to California Child Welfare Services, which led to her receiving a visit from the agency on June 19, which was the same day as the reported phone call. But Mama Wiz claims she never called the agency. She is asking for upwards of $50,000 for legal costs, interest and several other damages.