Cops Showed Up at Blac Chyna's Doorstep After Verbal Altercation

Blac Chyna received an unexpected home visit from the police early on Tuesday morning and it reportedly stemmed from a verbal altercation she had with one of her neighbors.

According to TMZ, the dancer-turned-reality star became infuriated when her next door neighbor began pitching a roof at 9:00 a.m., causing a loud stir throughout the area. Chyna allegedly then confronted the home owner about the noise, stating that it was too early to start construction.

The site claims that Chyna was so furious because the ruckus woke up baby Dream.

The confrontation allegedly left the neighbor so shaken that she "got scared and called the cops," resulting in them showing up to Chyna's door soon after.

Once they arrived, they reportedly filled her in that in the city of Los Angeles, construction can begin at 7:00 a.m., proving that the roofer was in the right.

While the model didn't get her way with this situation, it seems as she may have had a change of heart when it comes to her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian as the two are reportedly working on their relationship.

It’s been reported that the former couple has decided to push back their court date, which was originally set for August 8. That appearance was scheduled for Chyna to go through with her restraining order against Rob.

Lisa Bloom, BC’s attorney, has confirmed the push back and even claims the two are attempting to work things out before heading to court.

“We are working toward a resolution and wanted a little bit more time to see if we can get there,” Bloom told Us Weekly. “If we can’t, we are ready willing and able to go forward with the hearing on September 18.”

While that doesn’t sound like they’ve made a complete 180, it does open the window for potential new outcomes. They may be working civil reconciliation, however romantically, not much has changed. Bloom mentioned nothing about a change in either’s love life.

As far as parenting nine-month-old Dream, a source told the magazine it’s actually working out pretty well.

“They co-parent pretty well in terms of scheduling,” the insider said. “They split the time pretty equally based on each other’s schedule. They have two nannies that alternate, so that also makes it incredibly easy. A nanny is with Dream 100 percent of the time, even when she’s sleeping. It’s 24-hour care for Dream.”

Hopefully this all can at least get back to a respectable place, especially for Dream’s sake. Read the full Us Weekly interview with Lisa Bloom here.