Yikes: Ceaser Goes Nuclear on Ex Karlie Redd After She Shows Up at His Girlfriend's Pool Party

Karlie Redd 's break up with Ceaser is appearing to be as messy as his break up with Dutchess . This dude appears to love drama and, allegedly, more shenanigans went down at a pool party in Los Angeles, according to The Shade Room .

As you know, Ceaser and Karlie broke up and he has a new boo — Persuasian from Bad Girls Club. At a pool party over the weekend, Karlie supposedly confronted her ex. Persuasian was not here for it and a "source" from The Shade Room claims she "was trying to fight and Karlie was looking terrified." The source added, “Home girl even jumped in the pool to try and swim to Karlie, but God was on her side, because security wasn’t letting a fight go down.” Jumped in the pool? Hold up, this "source" is getting shaky. Not many women with all that weave will jump in water!

Nonetheless, this trusty source added, "Ceaser got fed up with the disrespect she was giving his girl and eventually jumped in and started reading Karlie for filth! He told her that her lady parts had cottage cheese coming out and called her old, y’all!”



"Cottage cheese"? "Is this a "source" or someone with a shady imagination? We aren't going to take this too serious. Where are the receipts?

Make sure you watch BET's Plates and Poles above. No cottage cheese there!