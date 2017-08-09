50 Cent's Show 'Power' Suffers a Devastating Setback

If you answered "yes" to both of these questions, be careful while browsing the internet, as the last three episodes of the season have been leaking online.

Are you getting into the juicy plot on the current season of Power ? Enjoying the weekly progression of the show?

According to The Shade Room, the episodes were leaked in full on both Facebook and Twitter. After living there for some time, the videos have apparently since been removed from Facebook, but it may be only a matter of time before they are re-uploaded.

Prior to Power's leaking debacle, an episode of HBO's hit series Game of Thrones was also released online by hackers as well as the phone numbers and addresses of some of the show's stars. Indeed, after Power's executive producer/star 50 Cent compared his show to GoT, it turns out he was right in a way he probably didn't expect.

This all comes on the heels of Power's showrunner, Courtney Kemp, and Fiddy expressing their displeasure with Starz for failing to give them an extra episode for the series.

Watch La La Anthony speak on her sex scenes on the show with BET Breaks, above.