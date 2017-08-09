Quantasia Sharpton's Mother Is Reportedly Ready to Expose Her Daughter

After being dragged for her recent comments on social media, her own mother is chiming in and supposedly threatening to expose her daughter for being a scammer.

Quantasia Sharpton , who recently opened up about having sexual relations with Usher without any knowledge of his alleged herpes status, is now the subject of scrutiny for reportedly going public with her claims for a payday and fame.

According to Fameolous, Sharpton's mother reached out to them apologizing to Usher for her daughter's allegations, which she claims are all lies.

This comes on the heels of Usher reportedly denying having any sexual contact with Quantasia Sharpton at all.

"I'm sorry I started to talk about my daughter but this has just been a little to [sic] much for me," she wrote. "I want to say to Mr. Usher how sorry I am and if there [is] anything I could tell him to help him I will b glad to."

She added that her daughter has a habit of being dishonest, saying, "I know my child and know what she about and a liner [sic] is one of them."

Take a look below: