The Family of One of R. Kelly's Alleged Captives Makes a Desperate Plea

The drama surrounding R. Kelly 's alleged sex cult is reaching new heights as the parents of one of the reported victims, Joycelyn Savage , is pleading for an in-person meeting with their daughter to ensure that she's alright.

According to TMZ, Savage's parents took matters into their own hands to make sure they see their daughter by holding a press conference on Tuesday morning as the singer has reportedly been no help in putting them in contact with Joycelyn.

During the press conference they were joined by their attorneys and requested that the "Bump N' Grind" crooner allow Joycelyn to come home to speak with them face to face on August 25 while he is in their town for a show.

The family has reportedly hired a legal team to "seek the safe return" of Joycelyn, as they were concerned for her well-being. However, the young woman went on record to plead with her parents to leave her alone and even added that her father knows where she is. The family, however, isn't buying it, saying the video is not enough to give them peace of mind.

Joycelyn's lawyer has since responded to her family's publicized plea, saying their "continued extreme, unnecessary actions, constitute harassment and are defamatory." He also went on to add that he believes the family's allegations are all false and are just a weak attempt at "capitalizing" on their daughter for personal gain.

Get the latest on R. Kelly with BET Breaks, above.