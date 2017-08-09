Watch 'Girls Trip' Breakout Star Tiffany Haddish Debut Her Rap Alter-Ego

Tiffany Haddish is the It Girl of the moment after her star-is-born turn in the summer hit Girls Trip. But comedy isn't her only talent: the breakthrough actress is ready to reveal her rap alter-ego to the world and she did it exclusively for BET.com.

We caught up with Haddish at the premiere party for Kevin Hart's comedy app Laugh Out Loud, and she introduced us to "Tiffnicity," the femee ready to take over the rap scene.



See Tiffnicity drop some serious bars, below:

