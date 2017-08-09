Lawyer for Usher's Accuser Quantasia Sharpton Responds to Allegations That She's a Fraud

Usher 's accuser probably had no idea the fury that would come down on her after Monday's press conference. Not only have the memes posts been vicious, but the internet pulled receipts , claiming Quantaisa Sharpton is a scammer.

Quick recap: Quantasia said she met Usher at one of his concerts two years ago — while celebrating her 19th birthday. She claims the Grammy winner called her backstage and they were soon back at her hotel, getting busy without protection and that he had exposed her to herpes as a result. But hours after the press conference, the Internet said she had a history of lying. Quantasia allegedly lied about working at Def Jam and a relationship with August Alsina . See below:

Now, her attorney Lisa Bloom is coming to her defense. She is standing by her clients side and defending one of Sharpton's social media posts where she said, just days before the press conference, "I need some money."

Bloom told TMZ.com, "It's not a crime to be poor in America. It's not a crime to be honest about the fact you need money. Most people need money." She also stresses Sharpton has not put a dollar amount on the lawsuit.



Sharpton has also been criticized for a post just a few hours before the press conference in which she wrote it was last hours of being a "regular girl." Bloom defended this as well, saying, Quantasia is just nervous and she's been "so brave to step forward."



We don't know about this one. Quantasia is still getting the serious side-eye.