Benzino Has the 'Gay Community' Figured Out and Gives Unsolicited Advice

Don't you just love when white people tell Black folks how to live? When rich people tell poor folks how to "behave"? When men know what is right for women's bodies and health? Or when straight people are convinced they understand the LGBT community, even though they have no connection to the community. The later is the case for idiot of the week, Benzino.

During a recent radio interview, Benzino declared that gay folks no longer face any discrimination, and therefore no longer need parades or rallies.



Benzino does not identify as gay. He has zero connections to the LGBT community. He is not even an ally, but somehow believes he is an expert on what the "gay communiity" needs to do. To him, "the gay community" should shut up because they have equal rights. Watch the foolishness below:

According to @iambenzino gay ppl need to accept that the world has accepted them. Benzino says it's no need for extra gay parades etc. Agree or not? Via @hollywoodunlocked A post shared by Fameolous™ (@fameolous__) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:47am PDT

Benzino is clearly living in his cisgender, semi-rich bubble. Things are not equal.



You can still be legally fired from your job in 28 states for being openly gay or lesbian. The Trump administration is actively rolling back LGBT rights. Trans women of color are being murdered at astounding rates, and our current POTUS wants to ban trans folks from the military. In addition, the rate of LGBT youth homelessness, LGBT youth suicide and HIV/AIDS among Black gay men is disproportionately higher than their straight counterparts.



Basically, Benzino needs to STFU.



Written by Renee Samuel