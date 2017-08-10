Joe Budden's Ex Reacts to His Baby News

She's being hounded on Instagram.

Published 3 hours ago

Reality stars Joe Budden and Cyn Santana just announced that they are expecting their first child together, and while social media is ecstatic for the couple, some fans remain curious to know how Joe's infamous ex, Tahiry Jose, feels about the news. Well, she's taken to Instagram to share her thoughts.

The former reality star posted a video to Instagram of her making her way to Kendrick Lamar's DAMN Tour stop in Los Angeles, and in the comments section of the post, a follower bluntly mentioned, "Hey. Cyn and joe about to have a baby..."

The comment, which seemed to be intended for a specific reaction from Tahiry, was actually met with congratulations.

"Y'all just found out," she responded. "I've been knew it boo. And I'm sooo happy for them."

Take a look at the exchange, below:

#PressPlay: looks like #Tahiry is happy for #JoeBudden & #CynSantana 🤗

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

It's all love.

See which star says she is not pregnant with BET Breaks video, above.

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Cyn Santana via Instagram)

