Report: Kim Kardashian Files New Legal Documents About Her Marriage to Kanye

According to RadarOnline, Kanye West is making some "high stakes" deals. No word on what these deals are, but the rapper is currently in a multi-million dollar lawsuit over canceling his most recent tour. Well, this reportedly isn't sitting well with Kim, and when you're married, their deals are your deals, unless you have a tight pre-nup.



Allegedly, Kim is revisiting this pre-nup, and a close source says, "She wants everything looked over with a fine-tooth comb, especially as her kids are so involved and potentially impacted at this point." The source adds, “Kim’s worried sick about Kanye’s current situation, which has incurred millions in legal fees already, and is only getting more expensive and complicated. She wants to protect herself, and for all her faults nobody could blame her.”