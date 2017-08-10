Shar Jackson Responds to Chris Massey's Child Abuse Claims

Shar Jackson is officially responding to Chris Massey 's accusation that she abused his 2-year-old daughter — the actress' granddaughter — and after expressing her disgust, she revealed her plans to take legal action of her own.

This all started when Jackson's daughter's ex, Massey, claimed the actress hit his daughter, Mariah, last month, leaving her with a razor blade gash on her forehead.

In an interview with TMZ, the Moesha star spoke out about the claims saying they are "absolutely false, absolutely ridiculous, absolutely disgusting."

"That's what I have to say about that allegation and I'm one who... I can normally keep my cool very very, very very well," she continued. "But I am furious and I am disgusted by this little boy's accusations. I mean the world has followed me being a parent since you found out I was a parent 13 years ago and I was a parent 13 years before that and never had you ever ever every heard anything about me hurting any of my children."

In reference to the razor blade cut, Jackson said the toddler accidentally hurt herself while FaceTiming between her mother and Massey back in May. She claims she was not present at the time.

When asked if she plans on taking legal action against Massey, she responed, "Absolutely. 110 percent. It's already in the process. I'm not conniving so I don't move as quickly as he does."

Take a look at the video, below: