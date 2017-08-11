Lil' Scrappy Begs for Forgiveness After Randomly 'Dipping' on Ex

He spilled it all on IG.

Published 3 hours ago

Lil' Scrappy is sorry again.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star recently took to Instagram to send a message to his ex-girlfriend and former co-star Bambi after leaving her high and dry when things got tough in their relationship.

The rapper, 33, posted the lengthy apology to Twitter under a photo of them together for #ThrowbackThursday. Based on the content of the post, it seems as he's once again trying to win his old flame back.

"My #TBT is this woman I really love and miss u in my life," he wrote. "I ain't gonna lie s**t got real crazy and a mf dipped when it got too heavy."

Take a look at the post below:

Scrappy seems to be a repeat offender when it comes to this — indeed, this latest IG post is one of multiple instances where he's tried to get back in Bambi's good graces since their split back in May.

The rapper's plea for a second chance comes after rumors began swirling that he may be reuniting with Erica Dixon, the mother of his child. They were spotted together vacationing in the Dominican Republic back in July.

Catch up on Scrappy's secret engagement with BET Breaks, above.

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)

