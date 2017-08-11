Lil' Scrappy Begs for Forgiveness After Randomly 'Dipping' on Ex

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star recently took to Instagram to send a message to his ex-girlfriend and former co-star Bambi after leaving her high and dry when things got tough in their relationship.

The rapper, 33, posted the lengthy apology to Twitter under a photo of them together for #ThrowbackThursday. Based on the content of the post, it seems as he's once again trying to win his old flame back.

"My #TBT is this woman I really love and miss u in my life," he wrote. "I ain't gonna lie s**t got real crazy and a mf dipped when it got too heavy."

Take a look at the post below: