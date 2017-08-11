Lil' Scrappy Begs for Forgiveness After Randomly 'Dipping' on Ex

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
Lil' Scrappy is sorry again.
The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star recently took to Instagram to send a message to his ex-girlfriend and former co-star Bambi after leaving her high and dry when things got tough in their relationship.
The rapper, 33, posted the lengthy apology to Twitter under a photo of them together for #ThrowbackThursday. Based on the content of the post, it seems as he's once again trying to win his old flame back.
"My #TBT is this woman I really love and miss u in my life," he wrote. "I ain't gonna lie s**t got real crazy and a mf dipped when it got too heavy."
Take a look at the post below:
My #TBT is this woman I really love and miss u in my life , I ain't gone lie shit got real crazy and a mf dipped when it got too heavy , meaning I ain't handle certain things right even tho sometimes u got on my nerves and my neck wit yo crazy ass I'm a man and should of handle it better cause yean never do nothing that fucked up , real niccaz fuck up too , and I ain't afraid to say, not saying yean did non that hurt me but never no wack hoe shit , wish u the best my best friend, my ol lady I truly LOVE U #IApologies U #INMYFEELINGS this is not a text
Scrappy seems to be a repeat offender when it comes to this — indeed, this latest IG post is one of multiple instances where he's tried to get back in Bambi's good graces since their split back in May.
The rapper's plea for a second chance comes after rumors began swirling that he may be reuniting with Erica Dixon, the mother of his child. They were spotted together vacationing in the Dominican Republic back in July.
Catch up on Scrappy's secret engagement with BET Breaks, above.
(Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage)
