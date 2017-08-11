Steve Harvey's Wife Was Reportedly Once Involved in the Drug Business

Steve Harvey and his wife, Marjorie , are known for publicly living large and broadcasting their seemingly wholesome family structure, but if new reports are to be believed, Mrs. Harvey once had an image that was not as squeaky clean as the one she now appears to boast.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, a recent report shows that Marjorie Harvey was once tied to two drug smuggling rings before tying the knot with the comedian.

The FBI and DEA reportedly began investigating Marjorie while she was married to drug lord Jim L. Townsend, 68. Based on legal documents, it was revealed that two agencies suspected Marjorie of playing a role in the drug ring that Townsend ran, and they reportedly told the drug kingpin that "his wife would be arrested, as the agents believed they had substantial evidence of her own illegal activities" if he refused to cooperate.

Things took a turn for the worse for the couple, as Townsend was eventually indicted for trying to buy 40 kilos of cocaine and was, thus, sentenced to life in prison. Thanks for President Barack Obama, however, he was granted pardon and was released at the top of 2017 after serving 26 years.

Marjorie decided to break things off with Townsend less than five years into his sentence, and moved on to another drug lord by the name of Donnell Woods, who fathered her daughter and third child, Lori, in 1997. They eventually walked down the aisle in 2000. Around this same time, the FBI began actively investigating Woods for his respective role in a separate drug smuggling incident.

Neither Marjorie nor her current husband, Steve, have commented on these allegations, publicly.

See how Steve recently came under fire with BET Breaks, above.