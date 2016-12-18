Beyoncé Shows Off 'LEMONADE' and Prince-Inspired Christmas Trees On the 'Gram

Beyoncé and her family love holidays, from epic Halloween costumes to the over-the-top Christmas trees. This year is no different, and Bey got us right in the holiday mood by posting a collage of her holiday decorations on social media.

From what we can tell, Bey has at least three Christmas trees in her house: a silver and purple one we're just gonna assume is a tribute to Prince, a pink and white one ornamented with ballet dancers and other classic trimmings, and a LEMONADE inspired spruce. Meanwhile, she turned herself into the sexiest reindeer ever:

