Watch: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Used All the Power in L.A. For Their Christmas Decorations

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through a hard time right now, but that doesn't mean Christmas has to be on hold for the reportedly estranged couple.
While the reality star is taking a break from social media, her BFF Jonathan Cheban took to Instagram to show off the epic holiday decorations covering every inch of Kimye's Bel-Air mansion.
Needless to say, it's excessive.
The Christmas decor is right in line with the Wests disdain for color, and love for all things shiny and over-the-top. It must have taken a bazillion megawatts of power to put this together:
Inside is no less decadent. Check out their Rockefeller Center-sized Christmas tree, dripping in white lights and flocking:
Pretty amazing. Hopefully Kimye will be able to put their rumored troubles aside and enjoy the holidays in their beautiful home, with their beautiful kids.
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)
