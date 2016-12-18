Watch: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Used All the Power in L.A. For Their Christmas Decorations

They're not known for being subtle.

Published 3 days ago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through a hard time right now, but that doesn't mean Christmas has to be on hold for the reportedly estranged couple. 

While the reality star is taking a break from social media, her BFF Jonathan Cheban took to Instagram to show off the epic holiday decorations covering every inch of Kimye's Bel-Air mansion.

Needless to say, it's excessive.

The Christmas decor is right in line with the Wests disdain for color, and love for all things shiny and over-the-top. It must have taken a bazillion megawatts of power to put this together:

KimYe house literally lit af 💫💫

A video posted by Foodgōd (@jonathancheban) on

Inside is no less decadent. Check out their Rockefeller Center-sized Christmas tree, dripping in white lights and flocking:

Kim's bff Jonathan shows off her and Kanye's huge Christmas tree 🎄☃️

A video posted by Facebook | Twitter: TeamKimye (@teamkimye) on

Pretty amazing. Hopefully Kimye will be able to put their rumored troubles aside and enjoy the holidays in their beautiful home, with their beautiful kids.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)

