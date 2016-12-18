Look: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are Twinning in Matching Outfits

On Sunday (Dec. 18), the pair decided to don matching camouflage jackets, sharing the adorable look in a post on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian and her beau, NBA player Tristan Thompson , didn't shy away from elevating their relationship to a new level of cuteness this weekend.

Kardashian decided that one simple word captures how she feels about Thompson perfectly, captioning the flick, "Him," coupled with a red heart emoji.

While she and Thompson have been an item for the past several months, the stylish reality star and her ex-husband Lamar Odom only recently finalized their divorce.

Take a look at the sweet snap of Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian #twinning in the post below.