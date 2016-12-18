Look: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Throw Adorable 'Bugs Life'-Themed Birthday for Daughter Junie

This weekend, the power couple celebrated their baby girl Junie 's first birthday, and in true form, the pair threw quite the amazing theme party, inspired by the Disney animated movie, A Bug's Life .

Exactly one year ago, Teyana Taylor gave birth to her and Iman Shumpert 's firstborn while in their bathtub at home. Naturally, especially with their daughter's dramatic entrance, their first year as parents together was full of many incredible moments and blessings. Oh, how time flies!

For the theme party, Junie's grandma, Nikki Taylor, her godmother, Monica, and god sister, Laiyah Brown, were all in attendance.

In one too-cute candid portrait from Junie's first birthday party, Monica writes, "When Junie cares more about what's in her Momma's Cup than the pic. I love this little girl.. She's a foodie & is Happy as ever like her G-Ma... #BabyAfterMyOwnHeart #OnlyGirlLaiyahSharesMeWith LOL #HappyFirstBirthdayJunieBug."

Playing up to the creative theme, Junie also dressed up in a bumblebee costume, paired with a matching yellow toy BMW she happily rode around in. Talk about birthday goals!

Take a look at some precious moments from Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's baby girl Junie celebrating her first birthday in the clips below.