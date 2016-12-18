See Diddy's and The Game's Daughters Kill Their Latest Modeling Gig

They are serving some serious looks.

Diddy and The Game are raising a new generation of celebrity kids in their respective families.

The hip hop icons have a lot to be proud of when it comes to their kids, who just joined forces once again to model for the Halcyon Kids winter issue.

D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, whose mom is Diddy's ex Kim Porter, pose alongside Game's daughter Cali Dream and celebrity stylist Kiki Tillman's daughter Harper. The resulting pic is exploding with #BlackGirlMagic:

Werk it, girls!

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Sean Diddy Combs via Instagram, The Game via Instagram)

