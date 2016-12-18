See Diddy's and The Game's Daughters Kill Their Latest Modeling Gig

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
Diddy and The Game are raising a new generation of celebrity kids in their respective families.
The hip hop icons have a lot to be proud of when it comes to their kids, who just joined forces once again to model for the Halcyon Kids winter issue.
D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, whose mom is Diddy's ex Kim Porter, pose alongside Game's daughter Cali Dream and celebrity stylist Kiki Tillman's daughter Harper. The resulting pic is exploding with #BlackGirlMagic:
Werk it, girls!
(Photo: Sean Diddy Combs via Instagram, The Game via Instagram)
TRENDING IN LIFESTYLE
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS