All the Times Mariah Carey Went Too Far With Photoshop

As a card-carrying diva, Mariah Carey always needs the right conditions to look her best. Sometimes, she presents her most glamorous self by lounging. Sometimes, she needs to fight back against “abusive” overhead lighting. And she always needs a gown, even if she’s wearing it to ride the train. But sometimes, a chaise lounge and a soft pink light bulb and a sequin-encrusted dress are not enough. And that’s where Facetune comes in.

We can’t definitively prove that Mariah Carey uses Facetune to Photoshop her Instagram pictures. But she’s definitely using something, and Facetune tends to be the most popular choice for celebrities who strive for the perfection of a DSLR on an iPhone. We at BET.com saw it a few weeks ago, when eagle-eyed members of the Lambily pointed out that Mariah had edited a Thanksgiving picture.