All the Times Mariah Carey Went Too Far With Photoshop

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
As a card-carrying diva, Mariah Carey always needs the right conditions to look her best. Sometimes, she presents her most glamorous self by lounging. Sometimes, she needs to fight back against “abusive” overhead lighting. And she always needs a gown, even if she’s wearing it to ride the train. But sometimes, a chaise lounge and a soft pink light bulb and a sequin-encrusted dress are not enough. And that’s where Facetune comes in.
We can’t definitively prove that Mariah Carey uses Facetune to Photoshop her Instagram pictures. But she’s definitely using something, and Facetune tends to be the most popular choice for celebrities who strive for the perfection of a DSLR on an iPhone. We at BET.com saw it a few weeks ago, when eagle-eyed members of the Lambily pointed out that Mariah had edited a Thanksgiving picture.
But this was just the tip of the iceberg. Mariah has loved editing apps for quite some time. She may not use them as much as, say, the Kardashians, but she’s definitely a fan. Look at this one! The kids seem untouched, but it is possible that Mariah may have even gone as far as to use Face in Hole for herself.
This extremely casual and relaxed bath-time selfie has a plasticky sheen that has to come from something more than makeup.
Here she is, with a soft blur that only a $3.99 app can bring.
Mariah’s Instagram intern probably got fired for this one, in which her entire arm has been removed.
Face in Hole strikes again.
I could go on for a hundred years about the cruelty of a society that has tortured an accomplished, singularly talented woman about her looks so much that it’s necessary for her to maintain a Photoshopped image well into her forties. It is depressing as hell! But I mean if you're going to touch up your own face, how you leave Queen B out in the cold?
She fully edited herself and skipped Beyonce! It really is the only mildly unflattering picture of Bey on Earth! The savagery! Never change, Mimi.
(Photo:: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS