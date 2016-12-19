Love Lives! Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Spent the Weekend in Mexico

The secretive couple went to celebrate Katie’s birthday.

We thought that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were no more but... THE GAG IS: they are still together.

They are just super private.

But it’s not a secret in that lots and lots of people know about their “private” relationship, especially after Claudia Jordan accidentally confirmed its existence during a podcast interview. She backtracked quickly, but much like those who have seen the documentary Going Clear, we know the real truth, which is that FoxKat has been a thing since 2013.

Us Weekly detailed the couple’s recent weekend trip to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate Katie’s 38th birthday. They kept things very, very intimate: the pair flew on a private jet from Los Angeles, and the only other people on the plane were the pilots. Once in Mexico, Katie and Jamie stayed in a private area of the Las Ventanas al Paraíso resort. "They stayed in one of the most private suites at the hotel, separate from other guests and entered by a small path," a source told Us. "They wanted to be very discreet and had everything delivered to their room and taken care of by a personal butler."

We’re rooting for this couple. Just stay away from Clearwater, guys. 

