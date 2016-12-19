Love Lives! Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx Spent the Weekend in Mexico

We thought that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes were no more but... THE GAG IS: they are still together.

They are just super private.

But it’s not a secret in that lots and lots of people know about their “private” relationship, especially after Claudia Jordan accidentally confirmed its existence during a podcast interview. She backtracked quickly, but much like those who have seen the documentary Going Clear, we know the real truth, which is that FoxKat has been a thing since 2013.

Us Weekly detailed the couple’s recent weekend trip to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate Katie’s 38th birthday. They kept things very, very intimate: the pair flew on a private jet from Los Angeles, and the only other people on the plane were the pilots. Once in Mexico, Katie and Jamie stayed in a private area of the Las Ventanas al Paraíso resort. "They stayed in one of the most private suites at the hotel, separate from other guests and entered by a small path," a source told Us. "They wanted to be very discreet and had everything delivered to their room and taken care of by a personal butler."

We’re rooting for this couple. Just stay away from Clearwater, guys.