See Kim and Kanye's First Public Appearance Together for a Date Night in Sweatpants

Kimye exited the house together for the first time since Ye’s breakdown. While they’ve been seen separately multiple times — Kim was spotted just yesterday driving with son Saint and friend Brittny Gastineau , while Kanye has been busy meeting with Donald Trump — last night marked the first time in months that they’ve been seen together. They went for a romantic dinner at Santa Monica restaurant Giorgio Baldi, which also happens to be Rihanna ’s favorite place on Earth .

Both Kim and Kanye wore sweatpants for their date night. Granted, they both looked polished enough to go out to a four-star restaurant (Kanye was in chic trackpants and a bomber jacket while Kim paired her sweats with a literal fur coat), but it’s still a big deal that Kimmy didn’t get super decked out in a full body-con "lewk." It shows that she is still interested in maintaining a low profile.

And we will say that she looked damn good in her sweats. She wore them high up, perfect for showing off her waist trainer-ified body, along with a low-cut white tee. And while she may have been in casual clothing, she had clearly paid a visit to the glam squad before dinner.

While Kimye has been dogged by divorce rumors in recent weeks, these pictures were clearly taken to show that they’re very much together. As TMZ pointed out, the couple definitely knew that Giorgio Baldi is a hotspot that attracts paparazzi. It’s not like they just hit up a local Calabasas joint. They knew what they were doing.

It’s lovely to have you back, Kimye. We missed you way too much.