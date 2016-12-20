Oops! Chrissy Teigen Dragged a Movie Seated Next to the Star's Uncle

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
On Friday, America’s favorite Twitter user Chrissy Teigen relayed an awkward story from an airplane, where she accidentally told her seatmate that his niece’s movie was terrible.
Chrissy has yet to reveal which movie or actress she was talking about. But Jezebel writer Clover Hope has conducted a helpful investigation which will inch us towards the truth. Hope laid out the facts we have to work with, namely that the movie came out in 2016, it’s a terrible movie with a good cast and a female lead, said female lead has an uncle and the movie is presumably screening in flight, since it’s nearly impossible to stream video over in-flight Wi-Fi. Although it is entirely possible that the man rented the movie on iTunes pre-flight (he has that Hollywood money) or that he was given a screener by his presumed star actress niece.
Hope narrowed things down further by making the educated guess that Chrissy would probably be flying on a major airline, either Delta, American Airlines, United or JetBlue. This also presumes that Chrissy was on a domestic flight. It makes sense, since her last geographically specific tweet and Instagram post were both in New York and she and husband John Legend now live in L.A. She was most likely headed home. But then again, John has been in Europe and it’s possible she was on her way to join him.
Hope checked which movies that came out this year with female leads were playing on the aforementioned airlines. The list consists of Florence Foster Jenkins, Suicide Squad, Nerve, The Hollars, Ghostbusters, The Light Between the Oceans, Absolutely Fabulous, Morgan, Captain Fantastic, Me Before You, Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates, The Shallows, Southside With You and Bad Moms. She missed Alice: Through The Looking Glass, which also has a female lead.
We won't put you through all of this drama but we think we can all learn a valuable lesson from Chrissy. That lesson being, you never know who you're talking to and who might overhear you, so proceed with caution everywhere!
But who are we kidding here? It’s totally Suicide Squad. It has to be Suicide Squad! It was the biggest letdown of the year besides the presidential election. And while it’s likely that if Margot Robbie has an uncle, he was busy last weekend at her wedding in Australia, there’s no word on the whereabouts of Cara Delevigne’s male relatives. The Delevignes are also quite wealthy, meaning they would be up in first class with Chrissy. It is so Suicide Squad.

