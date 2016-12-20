Oops! Chrissy Teigen Dragged a Movie Seated Next to the Star's Uncle

Just told a guy on the plane that he watched one of the worst films I've ever seen and he said his niece is the lead because fml

Chrissy has yet to reveal which movie or actress she was talking about. But Jezebel writer Clover Hope has conducted a helpful investigation which will inch us towards the truth. Hope laid out the facts we have to work with, namely that the movie came out in 2016, it’s a terrible movie with a good cast and a female lead, said female lead has an uncle and the movie is presumably screening in flight, since it’s nearly impossible to stream video over in-flight Wi-Fi. Although it is entirely possible that the man rented the movie on iTunes pre-flight (he has that Hollywood money) or that he was given a screener by his presumed star actress niece.

Hope narrowed things down further by making the educated guess that Chrissy would probably be flying on a major airline, either Delta, American Airlines, United or JetBlue. This also presumes that Chrissy was on a domestic flight. It makes sense, since her last geographically specific tweet and Instagram post were both in New York and she and husband John Legend now live in L.A. She was most likely headed home. But then again, John has been in Europe and it’s possible she was on her way to join him.