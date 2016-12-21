Guess How Many Millions Kylie Jenner Made Selling Her Merchandise This Year

Kylie Jenner became the internet's biggest — and most hated — celebrity this year, but no amount of trolling can get in the way of her paper. According to the New York Times , the youngest KarJenner sold an insane amount of merchandise this year, from Lip Kits to t-shirts.

The reported figure — $10 million! — includes sales of all of the Kylie products that have been released throughout 2016, starting with her Lip Kits and expanding to other makeup products like her Kyshadows and Kyliners. Not to mention her fashion lines that include t-shirts, lingerie, sweats and a NSFW calendar. Most recently, Kylie went brick-and-mortar by launching her very own Kylie Pop-Up Shop in L.A. Lines were out the door.



The secret sauce, according to the Times, is the hype Kylie builds for her products around her social media presence. We've all seen the teases of new Lip Kit colors and the reality star modeling her PacSun collection, casual wear and even lingerie on the 'Gram.



No doubt Kylie will top her own record in 2017.