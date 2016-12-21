Step Aside Kylie: Nas’s Daughter Destiny Jones Is Serious About Her Own Lip Gloss Line

Having a celebrity father can be hard on their grownup children, especially those who are trying to make a name for themselves. But Destiny Jones — daughter of iconic rapper Nas — is stepping out of his shadow and paying homage to his legacy at the same time.

Playing off Nas’s classic album Illmatic , Jones’s line is an ode to her New York City upbringing and vintage hip-hop culture. Boasting affordable 15 glosses — $14 a pop — each with the NYC skyline on the packaging with names like Sunrise in Harlem, Hell’s Kitchen and Jackson Heights Street Light, it’s clear that the 22-year-old has mad love for the place where she was born and raised.

Enter her dope lip gloss line: Lipmatic . (And, since we know you’re wondering, her Pops couldn’t be more proud.)

New York is where I’m from and where hip-hop started. I wanted to create a line that embodied the two because it didn’t really exist,” Jones told BET.com.

“I noticed that there are so many lines that are from Beverly Hills — and those lines are great — but they don’t represent that street vibe in New York City — or embrace the world that I come from.”

And for Jones it was important to create a product that young women like her could afford and identify with.

“Someone one told me, ‘You guys look like ‘round the way girls,’ and I said, "Well that’s who we are," and that’s who these glosses represent. There are days when you want the glitz and glamour and there days when you just want to put on your Timbs and Adidas. And that’s just as beautiful,” the aspiring actress stressed.

What’s also great about Lipmatic is that the shades range from deep red to barely-there nudes and look great on every skin tone.

“My best friend, who is dark-skinned, was hesitant to try one of our peach shades and I was like, "Give it a chance." And now it’s one of her favorite colors!” she said.

And this diversity is really important to Jones.

“We all come in different shades regardless of nationality and I just wanted for the gloss colors to complement anyone. Now, each color is going to look different on different skin tones, but they will all look good,” she asserts.