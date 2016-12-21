See Rihanna Dressed as a Hip Santa Claus

We Spoke to the Woman Whose Trump-Supporting Boyfriend's Racist Rant Went Viral
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
Rihanna’s style seems predicated on dressing in a way that people would usually never expect. And even though it’s the holiday season, you wouldn’t exactly plan on Rih giving off Santa vibes — well, maybe this Santa. But that’s exactly what she did last night while leaving dinner last night at Giorgio Baldi, her favorite L.A. restaurant and the recent site of Kimye’s big date night.
(Photo: Pap Nation / Splash News)
Riri was decked out in Santa’s favorite accessory: a big, red, waist-defining belt (which is actually a really weird choice for Santa when you think about it). Rihanna’s belt was Margiela, which she paired with a black blazer and boyfriend jeans for a chic, low-key and offbeat holiday look. And while it’s unlikely that Kris Kringle actually shops at Margiela, if he’s feeling generous this Christmas, he’ll bring us some.
(Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images)
"Bye! Here’s your ticket back to motherf*cking Nigeria."
COMMENTS