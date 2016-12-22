Kimora Lee Simmons and Her Girls Join More Celebs for Dove's #LoveMyHair Campaign

Loving your hair is a struggle that starts at an early age, so it’s amazing to see celebrity moms Kimora Lee Simmons, Christina Milian and Mel B. stepping up to the plate and teaching their daughters appreciation for their gorgeous locks. The ladies teamed up with Dove Hair’s #LoveYourHair campaign to help encourage the next generation of women to wear their hair with confidence — and their starting with their own daughters.

This week, Dove launched a customizable, animated message generator that moms can share with their daughters and on social media by uploading a photo. On Instagram, Christina shows off Violet’s love of cornrows and braids, Mel B shares a sweet pic of Madison’s wild and free mane and Kimora describes her daughters Ming and Aoki’s hair as fabulous.

Sadly, eight in 10 women feel pressure to wear their hair a certain way and for many, these pressures began at an early age. It’s not surprising that 82 percent of girls learn to care about themselves from their mother, so this campaign is definitely a step in the right direction!

Check out the celeb moms celebrating their daughters' crowning glory below.