Janelle Monáe’s Hair Is So Woke It Has Its Own Eyes – Literally

On Tuesday night, Janelle Monáe stopped by The Tonight Show for an interview promoting her new film, Hidden Figures. Monáe is famous for her consistent uniform of all-black and white, and last night she even extended the look to her hair. She covered two buns with those googly eye things you used for arts and crafts in elementary school, and the look is too dope.

Besides showing off her all-seeing hairstyle, Monáe spent the appearance telling Jimmy Fallon about the time she got fired from Office Depot. “This voice of God just came,” she said. “Office Depot: ‘Janelle Robinson to the back.’ I go back, and my boss said, ‘Listen, we’re gonna make this easy for you: You’re fired. Go do what you love. You don’t wanna be here.’”

Obviously, it all worked out. And in addition to her groundbreaking music career, Monáe spent 2016 starring in two of the most buzzed-about movies of the year: the aforementioned Hidden Figures, and Moonlight. This means we’ll be seeing even more of her come awards season. It’ll be hard to top this look, but we have a feeling she can do it.