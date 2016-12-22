Let Viola Davis Soothe You With Her Love Of Jacuzzis

Last night, Viola Davis hit up the The Tonight Show and regaled Jimmy Fallon with tales of her love of jacuzzis. Even if you’re not a fan, what with the heat and the excess of bacterium , Viola will convince you that you love them, and that they are in fact the most relaxing hot water-based tubs known to man.

Viola personally likes to hop in with a glass of prosecco. When Jimmy asked her why she went for prosecco over champagne, she gave the most perfect response imaginable. “Listen,” said Viola. “I’m an equal opportunity drinker.”

And if you were wondering if Viola has a name for this hot tub/sparkling wine combo, boy does she ever. “I call it my sippy-sips,” she said. Omfg. Watch the whole, glorious clip below.